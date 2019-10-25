Go Mad About The Musicals in Lincoln

Celebrating the greatest songs of musical theatre, hit show Mad About The Musicals comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

Returning after its 2017 performance, this talented cast, headed by New Theatre Royal stalwart Michael Courtney, will take audiences of a whistle-stop tour from London’s West End to New York’s Broadway.

With songs written by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Boublil & Schonberg, Mad About The Musicals evokes the true spirit of the stage, with brilliant vocals,

stunning costumes and a spectacular light show.

From One Day More from Les Miserables, to Defying Gravity from Wicked, and From Now On from the The Greatest Showman, this showpiece production features some of the most recognisable musical theatre songs of all time, all performed live.

It is at the New Theatre Royal on Saturday, November 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 and £19 on 01522 519999 or online here.

