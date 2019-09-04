Go Beyond The Barricade in Gainsborough this week

The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour Beyond The Barricade comes to Gainsborough this week on its 20th anniversary tour

The concert features more than two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, ending with the Les Miserables finale.

The show stars former Les Miserables cast members David Fawcett, Andy Reiss, Katie Leeming and Poppy Tierney, together with a live band that captures the feel of the original shows.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre on Friday, September 6 at 8pm.

Tickets start from £22.50 (£37 VIP) on 01427 676655 or online here.

