Hit tribute show 80’s Mania is back in Linolnshire this week.

The show features 25 chart-topping pop icons features smash-hits by the likes of Duran Duran, The Human League, Kim Wilde, Culture Club, Madonna, Wham!, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Bananarama, Dead or Alive, Madness and more.

The show is at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, May 10 and tickets are on 0844 8542776 or online.