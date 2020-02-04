GMTS are back this summer with Legally Blonde

Fresh from the success of their last show Sister Act, Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society (GMTS) is back at Trinity Arts Centre in June with the hit comedy Legally Blonde.

Elle Woods appears to have it all.

Her life is turned upside-down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting serious about his life and attend Harvard Law.

Determined to get him back, Elle uses her charm to get into Harvard Law.

At school, she struggles with peers, professors, and pursing the love of her life.

With the help of Paulette and Emmett, though, Elle quickly realises her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Based on the hugely successful film, Legally Blonde is at Trinity Arts Centre from June 2 to June 6.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or here.

