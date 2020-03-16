Get your entries in to win tickets to see Music Masters at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

The hit show Music Masters comes to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre on March 27 and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our latest competition.

Music Masters is an experienced six-piece vocal/instrumental group performing the length and breadth of the UK.

They have put together a show featuring some of the best songs and instrumental pieces from the 50s and 60s, a time when popular music swept the whole world, and changed a generation of music lovers forever.

Relax to the melodic sounds of The Shadows, sing along to songs by the British pop stars of the time Cliff Richard and Billy Fury, not forgetting The Beatles, The Fortunes, Gerry & The Pacemakers, and more.

For more, call the box office on 01427 676655 or click here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us: Hank Marvin was lead guitarist with which band? a) The Shadows b) The Beatles c) The Who

Email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Music Masters competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Friday, March 20, will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website. The editor's decision is final.

