Get up close and personal with The Fizz in Lincoln

The Fizz - you might know them better as 80s stars Bucks Fizz - are back on the road next year.

And the tour will calling at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on March 27.

Fizz member Cheryl Baker said: “The Fizz story has so many ups and downs – winning The Eurovision, travelling the world, that terrible coach crash and so much more.

"This will be a show full of music, stories, laughter and your opportunity to ask us a question you have always wanted to know the answer to! We can’t wait."

The original band, Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston and Mike Nolan, as Bucks Fizz, won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest.

They became household names thanks to their iconic skirt ripping routine to their number one hit Making Your Mind Up which sold more than 15 million worldwide.

They have had numerous other hits that including two more number ones, Land Of Make Believe and My Camera Never Lies, alongside songs like Piece of The Action, Now Those Days Are Gone, If You Can’t Stand The Heat, Run For Your Life, When We Were Young and New Beginning.

The band have won countless music industry awards including, in 1982, Best Group at the BPI Rock & Pop awards (now the Brits), and an Ivor Novello Award, giving them their place in 80's music history and a highly successful recording career.

The band's new album, Smoke & Mirrors, is due for release in 2020.

Tickets for their Lincoln gig are £26 on 01522 519999 or online here.