Get the best of Tina Turner with live tribute show in Gainsborough

Tina Turner tribute show The Tina Turner Experience – Simply The Best comes to Gainsborough this week.

This fully live energetic show charts the life and career of one of the world’s iconic performers with hits like Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High, Let’s Stay Together and more.

The concert-style show features a seven-piece band, making this the only completely live touring tribute to the legendary star.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Friday, May 17 at 8pm.

Tickets are £21.50 and £19.50 01427 676655 or online.