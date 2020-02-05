Get set to go Totally Tina in Lincolnshire

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s original, award-winning Tina Turner tribute show Totally Tina at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next month.

When Tina burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances – and those never-ending legs.

Early hits like River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come.

Songs like We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom.

As ever, the star of Totally Tina is former Stars In Their Eyes winner Justine Riddoch and her show has been picking up gongs each year at the National Tribute Awards since 2013.

She’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, she's got the legs, but most of all, she’s got the voice.

Eleven years have passed since Justine began being Tina but a Lifetime Achievement Award and many other prestigious accolades along the way have earned Totally Tina a deserved top spot in the musical tribute world.

The show comes to Lincolnshire on March 28.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or here.

