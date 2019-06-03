Get set to go Totally Tina in Lincoln this month

Award-winning Tina Turner tribute show Totally Tina is coming to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Ten years have passed since the show,starring former Stars in Their Eyes champion Justine Riddoch, first sprang to life in Liverpool.

But a Lifetime Achievement Award and many other prestigious accolades along the way have it a deserved top spot in the musical tribute world.

Justine admits she has been observing her beloved muse from the start, constantly honing her impersonation with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail, to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock and roll queen’s live performances.

She’s determined the show will always be known as Simply The Best, which is particularly fitting in 2019 – the 30th anniversary of the much-loved song of the same name, released in 1989.

The cast and crew of Totally Tina are pulling out all the stops this year with the promise of a brand new, custom-made performance featuring a whole host of fresh ideas, coupled with the band’s now famous humour.

The show is designed to make the audience feel that the legendary performer is right back in front of them, strutting her stuff on the most famous legs in show business!

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Songs like Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back and It’s Only Rock and Roll have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer to name a few.

The show's main woman, Justine, has been singing professionally for 27 years.

She is justifiably proud of her cast and crew who’ve played a huge part in helping her to create the longest running Tina Turner tribute.

She said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved with this production.

"Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

"We always add our own personality to the show each year, the element of surprise keeps things fresh.

"But my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

"That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

Totally Tina has been the UK’s official number one Tina Turner Tribute for the past six years at the Agents Association of Great Britain, National Tribute Awards, as well as winning Best Female Artist, Best Choreography, Best Sound & Lighting, Best Website, Best Theatre Production Show and Best Video over the years.

Justine added: “We love what we do, and we’re lucky enough to have an incredibly loyal army of fans here and overseas."

The show is in Lincoln on June 27 and tickets are available on 01522 519999 or online.