Get set for a family adventure with Stick Man

Adapted from Julia Donaldson's best-selling novel, Stick Man comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

Stick Man lives in the family tree with his Stick Lady love and their stick children three.

But what starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man.

A dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire.

How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

Packed full of puppetry, live music and funky moves, Stick Man is a touching, funny and original adaptation that will delight all ages.

It is in Lincoln on Sunday, October 6 at 1.30pm and 4pm, and Monday, October 7 at 10.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 (children under-two free if they sit on parent or guardian’s lap) on 01522 519999 or online here.

