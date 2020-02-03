Get ready to party with The Magic of Motown

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into Lincolnshire this week.

Seen by more than a million people, it's no surprise that the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated for you by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, February 7 at 8pm.

Tickets are £32.15 on 0844 8542776 or here.

