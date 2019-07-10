Get ready for a right royal night of laughs in Lincoln

Comedy Night at the Royal is back in Lincoln this month with Tom Binns, James Cook and Adam Bloom.

Tom Binns will be appearing as his comedy creation Ivan Brackenbury.

Adam Bloom

Tom is the star and co- writer of BBC One’s Friday night comedy series Hospital People and has won various awards including Fosters Comedy God and Best International Act at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival.

He has also starred on BBC shows Alan Partridge, and Lee and Herring as well as Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast and Eight out of Ten Cats Does Countdown.

READ THIS: Josh Widdicombe has Lincolnshire date on new UK tour.

James Cook has performed more than 1,000 gigs in his career and is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe.

James Cook

He is a former winner of the Jongleurs/Spike Milligan Award for being the funniest person in the Midland, which he won back in 2003.

SEE ALSO: Britain's Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda bringing new show to Lincoln.

Completing the line up is Adam Bloom who performed sell-out solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1996 , 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, and 2007 as well as a sell-out UK tour.

Adam was also part of the 2004 Just For Laughs Comedy Tour, playing to 42,000 people in 17 cities across Canada and has written three series of The Problem with Adam Bloom for BBC Radio 4.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Thursday, July 25 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 (£9.50 NUS) on 01522 519999 or online.