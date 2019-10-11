Get ready for a night of Buddy good tunes

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers are live in Lincoln this weekend.

The band has been bringing the music of Buddy Holly to the world for more than 20 years and this year is a special one as it marks the 60th anniversary of Buddy Holly's death.

Simon Fielder, the show's producer, said: "Buddy’s music has touched the heart of millions around the world and influenced many famous artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Brian May and many others.

"This year is especially poignant and will be a show to remember.”

Featuring hits like That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, Raining In My Heart and Oh Boy! and more, the show is on Sunday, October 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01522 519999 or online here.

