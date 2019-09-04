Get a little respect with Aretha Franklin tribute in Lincoln

Direct from London’s Eventim Apollo, this autumn Respect: The Aretha Franklin Songbook is coming to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this month.

From the creator of West-End smash hit Thriller Live and directed by Racky Plews (Footloose, American Idiot), Respect: The Aretha Franklin Songbook is an amazing live concert that pays tribute to the queen of soul with an uplifting sermon celebrating her life and greatest hits.

Featuring world class lead vocals from Stacy Francis, Cleopatra Higgins, Tanya Edwards and Cleo Stewart accompanied by a live band and gospel choir.

When Aretha Franklin died in 2018, she left behind an amazing musical legacy and some of the greatest songs ever written and recorded.

Adrian Grant, the show’s producer, said: “Aretha is one of the greatest vocalists to ever perform and I had been thinking about producing a show around her music for many years.

"Now, I have the chance to honour Aretha and her legacy through this show.

"Fans of all ages will love the musical journey we will take them on which spans more than four decades of hits from Won’t Be Long, released in 1960 to, I Knew You Were Waiting, the number one duet with George Michael in 1987.

"I’m so excited to be working with the outstanding singers and musicians we have lined up for this show.

"They will absolutely do Aretha’s music justice.”

One of those lead singers is former X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star Stacy Francis, who commented: "I love and respect Aretha.

"I grew up in the Baptist church just like her and I am also a preacher’s kid like she was.

"When I was 17 years-old, I sang back up for her on national television in America.

"She was very powerful and I feel blessed to have met and worked with her.”

Also starring in the show is Cleopatra Higgins from the 90’s pop group Cleopatra, who wowed the nation with her vocals when reaching the semi-finals of The Voice UK.

She said: “To perform Aretha Franklin’s music is always an honour.

"My intention when paying homage is to deliver respectfully and with the passion I would my own music, and so I do.”

This two-hour live concert celebrating the late, great queen of soul will take audiences on a nostalgic musical journey packed with more than 24 of Aretha Franklin’s hits including Think, I Say A Little Prayer, Natural Woman, Son Of A Preacher Man, Respect and more.

The show is also proud to support Breast Cancer Care with £1 from every programme sold being donated to the charity.

The show is in Lincoln on Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm and tickets are £25 on 01522 519999 or online here.