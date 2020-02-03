Geoff Norcott is taking liberties on tour in Lincoln

Geoff Norcott’s acclaimed Taking Liberties tour has been doubled in size, with 25 new dates added in 2020.

And the new run includes a visit to February 28.

Geoff said: "“There's been a lot of talk about extensions lately, well, despite my political allegiances I'm delighted with this one

" It's time the people were given another say - on whether or not they want to see my show.”

Beyond left/right party politics and Brexit, Geoff has realised the main thing that motivates his political persuasion is that he hates being told what to do.

Whether it's Eurocrats, ministers, cultural icons or his wife of 15 years, Geoff just can't stand anyone having power over him.

It's a bad time to feel this way.

With rising ‘nanny state’ legislations coming from a supposedly right-wing Government and ever greater controls on food, lifestyle and language choices, 'Taking Liberties' is both a statement on what Geoff fears is happening and his intent to playfully push the envelope.

Other than Live At The Apollo, The Mash Report and Mock the Week, Geoff’s also appeared frequently on Question Time and can be regularly seen putting the cat amongst the pigeons on UK political debate shows, including All Out Politics, This Week, Daily Politics and Politics Live.

Last year, his BBC2 documentary How The Middle Class Ruined Britain aired to great acclaim

The documentary was also featured on BBC Breakfast.

Geoff’s other broadcast credits include: Comedy Bigmouths, The Wright Stuff, Jeremy Vine and Edinburgh Nights.

Geoff is also a regular on BBC radio with appearances on The Now Show, The News Quiz, Loose Ends, Breaking the News, and the Today programme.

His BBC Radio 4 special Right Leaning But Well Meaning won Best Comedy Award at the BBC Radio & Music Awards.

Tickets for his Lincoln show are £13.50 on 0871 2200260 or here.

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.

