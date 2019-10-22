GASP is back with My Fair Lady

GASP return to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next week with the classic musical My Fair Lady.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, Alan Jay-Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s popular musical has been captivating audiences for more than 60 years.

The story tells of professor Henry Higgins and his friend Colonel Pickering who transforms cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle into an elegant lady

My Fair Lady features many famous songs including I Could Have Danced All Night, The Rain In Spain, I’m Getting Married In The Morning, On The Street Where You Live, The Ascot Gavotte and Wouldn’t It be Loverly.

The show is at the Plowright from Tuesday, October 29 to Friday, November 1 at 7.15pm each night, plus a matinee on Saturday, November 2 at 2.15pm.

Tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or online here.

