Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is going for a song

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is heading back to Trinity Arts Centre this weekend for a special concert.

Entitled GMTS... A Night of Song, the show will be packed with numbers from favourite shows like Waitress, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Matilda, Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors and more that will make you not only want to sing along, but probably get up and dance in the aisles as well.

The concert is on Saturday, September 28 at 7pm.

Tickets are just £10 each in person from the Guildhall at Marshall's Yard, on 01427 676655 or online here.