Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is back on song

Following its successful production of Sister Act earlier this summer, Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is heading back to Trinity Arts Centre in September for a special concert.

Entitled GMTS... A Night of Song, the show will be packed with numbers from favourite shows like Waitress, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Matilda, Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors and more that will make you not only want to sing along, but probably get up and dance in the aisles as well.

And for this year, the group is presenting its concert for two nights, on September 27 and 28 at 7pm on both nights.

Tickets are just £10 each in person from the Guildhall at Marshall's Yard, on 01427 676655 or online here.