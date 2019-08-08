Gainsborough Choral Society to perform amatuer premiere of new Eric Idle and John Du Prez piece

Gainsborough Choral Society’s 159th season starts next month when rehearsals begin on September 5.

The choir's first concert is on November 16 when it will be performing Handel’s ever-popular Messiah.

It is 10 years since the society last performed this work, so this is a wonderful opportunity to hear it again.

Regular soloists Helen Winter, Jennifer Parker Timothy Langston and Terence Ayebare have been engaged.

The second concert of the season is Carols for All, which takes place on December 14 and includes Queen Elizabeth High School singers and instrumentalists.

Then the final concert takes placeon March 28 next year when the choir will perform Not the Messiah (he’s a very naughty boy), a comic oratorio written by Monty Python legend Eric Idle and John du Prez, the composers behind the award-winning musical Spamalot, and based upon Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

This will be the first performance of this work to be given by an amateur choir, so it is a considerable coup for the society to have secured the permissions to be doing it.

SEE ALSO: The best of Nashville is coming to Gainsborough.

For this concert, the society will be augmented by The City of Lincoln Male Voice Choir.

The soloists from the November concert will again be performing and will be joined by Trevor Fenton, and Simon Nicholson – who played King Arthur in a recent Lincoln production of Spamalot.

All concerts take place in All Saints’ Church in Gainsborough, starting at 7.30pm and are accompanied by the Lincoln Pro Musica Orchestra, all under the baton of musical director Richard Green.

The Society always welcomes new members and anyone interested in joining should contact the secretary, Deirdre Speed, on 07710 535725, email info@gainsboroughcs.co.uk or just come along to the first rehearsal on Thursday, September 5 at Queen Elizabeth High School in Gainsborough,

For more information, visit the society's Facebook page or website.