Funhouse is open for laughs in Kirton this weekend

Funhouse Comedy Club is back The George in Kirton-in-Lindsey this weekend for a laughter -packed night.

Headlining is comedian and writer John Ryan who has appeared on TV in such shows as, The Weakest Link, Watchdog and Bring It On and also presents on Liberty Radio as well as having written for Teletubbies.

His cutting wit, vast awareness of the world around him and affable persona keep his audiences totally hooked.

Support is from Pete Phillipson who is originally from Lincolnshire but is now based in Manchester.

He has been building a name for himself on the circuit as a very funny act over the last few years, mixing fast-paced observations and routines with wonderful characterisations.

Compere for the night will be the cheerful, chatty and entertaining Dave Bryon

The show starts at 9pm (doors open 7pm) and tickets are £10 in advance here.