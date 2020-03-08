Fun for youngsters with Milkshake! show at Scunthorpe venue

Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall plays host to Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical on Saturday, March 14.

The all-singing, all-dancing pre-school musical extravaganza starring Channel 5’s iconic Milkshake Monkey, from acclaimed kids’ TV writer Miranda Larson, continues it’s hugely successful tour in theatres nationwide.

Milkshake! Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical for you all.

But when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake! friends come to help, creating the most dazzling Milkshake! show families will ever see.

Starring alongside the much loved Milkshake! Monkey will be two channel presenters as well as Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals.

Channel 5’s Milkshake! is home to some of the world’s favourite pre-school characters.

For more on the visit to the region, you can click here. You can also click here or here for more stories.

