Friends parody musical is coming to Lincolnshire next year

Friends! The Musical Parody visits The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe for the first time in 2020.

This hit show celebrates and pokes fun at the misadventures of the group of 20-something pals we love from the hit TV show as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990’s Manhattan.

This is a hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production.

Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in this hilarious off-Broadway and Las Vegas hit musical that lovingly lampoons the popular TV sitcom.

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll unagi.

It comes to the Baths Hall on March 22 next year and tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.