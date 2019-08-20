Frankie Valli tribute show is back in Lincoln this autumn

Bye Bye Baby - The story of the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month.

The Bye Bye Baby performers are regulars at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln and even appeared in the variety show earlier this year to celebrate the theate’s 125th birthday.

Created by producer Marc Ryzer in 2013, the show features four singers starring as Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio.

Accompanied by a four-piece band, the show follows the trials and successes of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons told through the group's music and engaging narrative.

Audiences can expect to hear 31 Four Seasons hits including December ’63 (Oh, What A Night), Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Opus 17, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, and Grease in four-part harmony accompanied by explosive choreography.

Marc Ryzer said: “Bye Bye Baby has been created with the audience enjoyment as the main priority.

"The eight performers on stage not only work hard to give no less than 100 per cent throughout the show, but the natural and honest chemistry between them draws the audience into the party feel throughout the evening.

"We have a strong fan base with many of our customers coming back more than once a year and travel hundreds of miles to get a chance to see the show again.”

Each year the show is refreshed, introducing new numbers or improving choreography to keep the show feeling new for returning audience members.

This year's show will also feature bespoke projections running throughout the event, enhancing the visual impact of the show.

The show is in Lincoln on Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 and available now on 01522 519999 or online.