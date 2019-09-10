Follow the laughs to the comedy club in Gainsborough

The Funhouse Comedy Club is back at Trnity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week.

The evening will be headlined by Scott Bennett, one of the most highly-rated rising stars on the circuit, who has supported Michael McIntyre and Rob Brydon on tour.

He will be joined on the bill by Plus Brennan Reece, winner of English Comedian of the Year 2016, Jack Campbell and compere Barry Dodds.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, September 12 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or online here.

SEE ALSO: The Last Leg star Josh Widdicombe live in Lincolnshire this autumn.