Feel the love with Roy Orbison tribute show

Barry Steele and Friends - The Roy Orbison Story visits The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on Valentines Day for an evening of classic hits.

Join Barry as he takes to the stage to commemorate the legendary 'Big O' in the West End production of The Roy Orbison Story West End Special.

Joining Barry on stage is guest pianist Boogie Williams as the production presents all the classic Orbison hits alongside original material written, but never sung, by Roy Orbison as well as showcasing elements of the symphonic orchestration first heard on the recently released Albums.

The production also features chart-busting hits originally performed by Roy Orbison’s friends and culminates in the whole cast coming together to pay homage to the original super group The Traveling Wilburys, of which Orbison was a member alongside the likes of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne.

The show is at the Baths Hall on February 14 and tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or here.

