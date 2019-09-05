Family fun with Stick Man at the Plowright

Stick Man is leaving his family tree and heading back out on tour this autumn.

And he will be coming to Lincolnshire on October 18 to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe.

Stick Man lives in the family tree with his Stick Lady Love and their stick children three.

But what starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man.

A dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire.

How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

Packed full of puppetry, live music and funky moves, Stick Man is a touching, funny and utterly original adaptation that will delight all ages.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children';s books, most notably The Gruffalo which has sold more than 13 million copies worldwide.

Performances at the Plowright are at 1.30pm and 4,30pm and tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.