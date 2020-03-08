Family favourite Chris Johnson will return to New Theatre Royal Lincoln at Easter

The Jungle Book is to be performed at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal from April 13 to 19.

Off the back of two successful Easter pantomimes, The Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland, the New Theatre Royal is excited to welcome back some familiar faces this year.

Back by popular demand, Chris Johnson will star as the Monkey King and Kaa. But that’s not all, this year Chris will also be credited for writing the script.

A recognisable face as CBBC’s Yonko, where he presented on the CBBC Channel from 2010 to 2016, Chris has also voiced Dennis the Menace in Dennis the Menace And Gnasher (2013) and is an avid podcaster with #BigDamnCast and Out of the Broom Cupboard.

Chris said: “I’m delighted to re-join the wonderful ‘NTR Presents’ team once again for what’s guaranteed to be a swinging time in the jungle.”

