Exploring legend Sir Ranulph Fiennes coming to Lincolnshire

Named by the Guinness Book of World Records as 'the world's greatest living explorer', Sir Ranulph Fiennes brings his new show Living Dangerously to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this summer.

Both light-hearted and poignant, Living Dangerously offers a personal journey through Sir Ranulph’s life, spanning his early childhood and school misdemeanours, his army life (including being thrown out of the SAS), the Transglobe Expedition and his current Global Reach Challenge, making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell.

He said “There’s so much to talk about that I can only briefly touch on being the oldest Brit up Everest and the oldest pensioner in Great Britain to go up the north face of the Eiger!”

The show is at the Baths Hall on June 21.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or here.