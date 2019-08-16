Experience a night of Amy Winehouse hits in Lincoln

The best of the late Amy Winehouse comes to the Engine Shed in Lincoln next month when The Amy Winehouse Experience...Aka Lioness comes to town.

In her short career, the talent of Amy Winehouse created a lasting impression on the music world, recording three critically acclaimed albums.

Former Stars in their Eyes and X Factor contender Emma Wright stars as the iconic singer, backed by a full live band to recreated Amy Winehouse’s mix of jazz, soul and pop in songs like Back To Black and Rehab.

The show is on September 27 and tickets are £14 on 0871 220026 or online.