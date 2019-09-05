Exercise your laughing muscles with Gym & Tonic in Lincoln

John Godber laugh-out-loud comedy, Gym & Tonic comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this month as part of its UK tour.

From the writer of Teechers, which came to the New Theatre Royal last year, The John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield join forces once again with this brand-new production.

The story follows Don and Shirley who visit Scardale Hall Health Farm to fix their failing marriage.

But when they arrive, even the coolest therapists start to lose their karma and when the sanctuary is broken, it’s not only the clients who need to lay back and relax.

The cast of four consists of Robert Angell (The Kings of Hull, The Empty Nesters’ Club), Stephanie Hackett (Dreamboats and Petticoats, Joan and Jimmy), Peter McMillan (Bouncers, Long Live The Kings of Hull) and Jacqueline Naylor (A Kind of Loving, The Railway Children).

John Godber said: “I can’t wait to start working with this brilliant cast on Gym & Tonic.

I’m excited to be bringing this play back at a time where wellness and mental health, particularly men’s, are of such societal importance.

"It will be a true hilarious comedy, but also an honest commentary on the state of our times.”

The play is at the New Theatre Royal on September 23 and 24 at 7.30pm both nights.

Tickets are £18 and £16 on 01522 519999 or online here.