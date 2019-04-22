Everly Brothers tribute Walk Right Back in Lincolnshire

Everly Brothers tribute show Walk Right Back comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week.

The story of one of the most successful musical duos of all time, Walk Right Back will take you through the life and career of the Everly Brothers from their rise to fame, then their inevitable split and feud lasting a decade, to their glorious reunion which gave them back to the world.

Packed with hits like Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie, All I Have To Do Is Dream, When Will I Be Loved, Cathy’s Clown and more, the show is at the the Baths Hall on Friday, April 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20-£25 on 0844 8542776 or online.