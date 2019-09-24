Enter the spirit world of Steve Holbrook in Walkeringham

Regarded as one of the world's best mediums, Steve Holbrook returns to Walkeringham Village Hall next month with his UK tour Psychic Vibration on the Medium Wave.

Steve Holbrook is regarded by many as one of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums, explains how he hears the voices of our loved ones that have passed away.

His ability has taken him to theatres and hotels around the country, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

His ability to give messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones, has been overwhelmingly witnessed by thousands over the years, and Steve says ‘it helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension’.

One of Steve's best friends is the BAFTA Award-winning singer and TV presenter Jane MacDonald, who is a regular on TV shows like Loose Women on ITV and Cruising with Jane MacDonald on Channel 5.

Steve met her at a spiritualist church many years ago, and predicted she would be on BBC TV as part of a cruise entertainment documentary.

She dedicated her autobiography to Steve, calling him her inspiration and guru.

Steve has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, and most recently our current total for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country – is almost £30,000.

He remains dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this charity.

He is at Walkeringham on October 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 on 07789 176256 (limited seats available on the door).