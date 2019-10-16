Elvis is in the building at the Baths Hall next month

Celebrating 10 years of touring, Rob Kingsley brings his live show A Vision of Elvis to Lincolnshire in November.

Rob said: "Elvis has been my hero for as long as I can remember.

"He’s such a global icon and the music is incredible; there’s nothing better than being able to recreate Elvis’ sound and the musical arrangements of all his amazing songs with world-class musicians which is what we’re doing on this tour.

"We’re so lucky – we’ve met so many Elvis fans from the UK to Japan, it’s been a blast.

READ MORE: Rising blues star Elles Bailey is coming to Kirton on tour.

"I’m really looking forward to performing the show around the UK this autumn.”

The show comes to the Baths Hall on Saturday, November 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 0844 8440444 or online here.