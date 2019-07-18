Elmer the Elephant is bringing patchwork family fun to Lincoln

This year marks children’s favourite Elmer the Patchwork Elephant’s 30th birthday.

To celebrate, he’s coming to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month in a brand-new live stage show, based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee.

Elephants, as everyone knows, are big, have trunks, and are grey.

But Elmer is a patchwork of brilliant colours.

His fun-loving and cheerful personality keeps everyone in a playful mood, until the day he gets tired of being different and tries to blend in with the herd.

Elmer The Patchwork Elephant show tells the tale of an elephant that stands out – both with his patchwork-coloured skin and his sense of humour – but ultimately realising that his friends have always valued his unique characteristics.

The show will be brought to life on stage by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James And The Giant Peach, Seussical , The Owl And The Pussycat, Guess How Much I Love You and Madagascar the Musical, and MEI Theatrical, producers of family entertainment across Asia and the Middle East and The Very Hungry Caterpillar show and Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday in the UK.

David Hutchinson, chief executive of Selladoor Family, said: “Elmer is a wonderful story with a powerful message which will delight children and families who love the hugely popular series of books.”

The show is at New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, August 23 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets are £13 and £11 on 01522 519999 or online.