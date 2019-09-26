Ellkie Brooks is bringing her greatest hits to Lincoln

One of the most successful BUK artists of all time, Elkie Brooks is live New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Elkie and her band will perform songs that feature on her latest hits collection Pearls – The Very Best Of Elkie Brooks.

These include Lilac Wine, Fool If You Think It’s Over, Sunshine After The Rain, No More The Fool and her signature hit, Pearl’s A Singer.

Elkie began singing professionally in 1960 at the age of 15 when she also won a talent competition at the Palace Theatre in Manchester.

She sang in cabaret clubs up and down the country and found herself supporting The Beatles at their 1964 Christmas shows at Hammersmith Odeon.

Her ﬁrst hit, in 1964, was a version of Etta James’ Something’s Got A Hold On Me, on which a pre-Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page played guitar, and she toured with The Small Faces and The Animals.

By the end of the 1960s, she was singing jazz with Humphrey Lyttelton’s band and a few years later had channelled her inner rock chick and was co-fronting the band Vinegar Joe alongside Robert Palmer.

After Vinegar Joe split up, she joined southern American boogie band Wet Willie.

Her solo debut album, Rich Man’s Woman was banned in some quarters because of its raunchy sleeve that featured a semi-naked Elkie.

But it was her 1977 album Two Days Away that saw her career truly ignite.

The album featured her first hit, Pearl’s A Singer, which lit up the charts and was then followed by other hits including Fool If You Think It’s Over, Lilac Wine, Sunshine After The Rain, Warm And Tender Love, Don’t Cry Out Loud and her highest-charting song, No More The Fool.

Her 1981 album Pearls was in the charts for 79 continuous weeks and went on to sell more than a million copies, making her the biggest-selling female album artist in the history of the British charts at the time.

Over the next 25 years, she released some 20 albums and by 2012 she had more chart albums under her belt than any other British female artist.

Now, she is back on the road again and in Lincoln on Friday, October 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £32.50 on 01522 519999 or online here.