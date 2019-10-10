Elles Bailey will be getting the blues in Kirton

Rising blues star Elles Bailey will play Kirton-in-Lindsey Town Hall next month as part of her latest UK tour.

It's been a busy year for the super-smoky-voiced, hard-working and far-touring chanteuse, who has just released her latest single, Deeper.

Back in March, she released her eagerly-anticipated second album Road I Call Home to rave reviews, with the album charting in the UK Country Charts at number 13, in the UK Americana Charts at number 24 and reaching number one on the Amazon Blues Bestseller Chart and number two in the iTunes Blues Chart.

The album has been streamed more than one million times since it was released, carrying on the momentum from her debut album Wildfire, which received 2.2 million streams.

Meanwhile, her track Medicine Man has just been added to the Spotify country rocks playlist.

What’s more - as a self-confessed ‘rolling stone’ - Elles genuinely does call the road home as she’s continued her wide-ranging touring, becoming a featured artist at key festivals throughout the UK and Europe including Black Deer, Swing Wesplaar, Ramblin’ Man Fair and The Great British R&B Festival.

Elles has also been invited to the House Of Songs songwriting summit in Arkansas USA, and then she will also be showcasing at the Americana Fest in Nashville in September.

Of her latest single, Elles says, “I think Deeper is my favourite track on Road I Call Home.

"It was written with the superstar duo Dan Demay and Daryll Burgess, who co-wrote Same Flame with me on Wildfire.

“I’ve written a lot with Dan and Daryl and I love that we write something completely different every time we get together.

"Deeper was always a favourite of mine right from the beginning when it was written in September 2017 and I knew it was gonna go on the record.

“It lived as a piano voice note for eight months, however, in the studio it came alive and just became something so much better than I imagined.

"I'm so happy we decided to put horns on it too, it just oozes with soul."

She is in Kirton-in-Lindsey on December 14 and tickets are available here.