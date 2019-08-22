Elkie Brooks announces Lincoln date on new tour

Elkie Brooks is bringing her Greatest Hits Tour to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln in October.

Elkie Brooks and her band will perform songs that feature on her latest hits collection Pearls – The Very Best Of Elkie Brooks, which features all of the hits that made Elkie into one of the

UK’s most successful singers.

These include Lilac Wine, Fool If You Think It’s Over, Sunshine After The Rain, No More The Fool and her signature hit, Pearl’s A Singer.

Elkie Brooks began singing professionally in 1960 at the age of 15 when she also won a talent competition at the Palace Theatre in Manchester judged by Don Arden (manager of Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and The Small Faces, and father of Sharon Osbourne).

The next few years were an education. She sang in cabaret clubs up and down the country and found herself supporting The Beatles at their 1964 Christmas shows at Hammersmith Odeon.

Her ﬁrst hit, in 1964, was a version of Etta James’ Something’s Got A Hold On Me, on which a pre-Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page played guitar, and she even toured with The Small Faces and The Animals.

By the end of the 60s, she was singing jazz with Humphrey Lyttelton’s band and a few short years later had channelled her inner rock chick and was now co-fronting the band Vinegar Joe alongside Robert Palmer. At Vinegar Joe’s dissolution, she also found herself joining southern American boogie band Wet Willie.

Her solo debut album Rich Man’s Woman was banned in some quarters because of its raunchy sleeve but it was her 1977 album Two Days Away that saw Elkie’s career truly ignite.

The album featured her first hit Pearl’s A Singer, which lit up the charts and was then followed by other hits including Fool If You Think It’s Over, Lilac Wine, Sunshine After The Rain, Warm And Tender Love, Don’t Cry Out Loud and her highest charting song, No More The Fool.

Her 1981 album Pearls was in the charts for 79 continuous weeks and went on to sell more than a million copies, making her the biggest-selling female album artist in the history of the British charts at the time.

Over the next 25 years, she released some 20 albums and by 2012 she had more chart albums under her belt than any other British female artist.

Elkie has also continued to tour, performing live in almost every major UK theatre with sell-out runs at the Palladium, the Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, and Ronnie Scotts.

She even shared the bill with the Beach Boys and Santana at Knebworth in 1980.

In 2017 Brooks recorded the closing theme song Running to the Future for the British movie Finding Your Feet, starring Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie and Joanna Lumley.

The track was released as a download only single and was included in the soundtrack CD album.

Her self-penned song Just An Excuse has been the subject of various remixes, most notably appearing on the Bonobo album Migration (2017), which was a UK top five hit.

She is in Lincoln on Friday, October 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £32.50 on 01522 519999 or online here.