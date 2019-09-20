Dracula is getting the comedy treatment in Gainsborough

Hambledon Productions return to the Old Nick Theatre in Gainsborough next month with the brand new comedy Dracula! One Bloody Fang After Another.

More than 100 years since Bram Stoker’s immortal, bloodcurdling novel was published, a new, affectionate lampooning of the gothic classic is set to delight audiences as it embarks on a nationwide tour.

Riding on the success of recent smash-hits Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show and Steptoe and Son, this new comedy reimagines Stoker’s 1897 masterpiece, with high comedy, physical humour and clever wordplay.

John Hewer, who wrote the script and performs an impeccable feat by bringing an impressive 18 characters to life, is behind the production.

He said: “I grew up appreciating comedians and comedy actors from a bygone era, the likes of Tommy Cooper, Ronnie Barker and Morecambe and Wise.

"None of them, however, tackled Dracula to any great length.

"I consider it a subject ripe for ribbing.

"Stoker’s novel is still terrifying, still gripping, whereas the various permutations in film, stage and television, largely, haven’t aged as well.

"Comedy and horror are much of the same.

"Both thrive on surprise elements, mistaken identity, chases and near-death-experiences.

"I’ve so enjoyed sending up the genre and Victoriana, but have painstakingly - pun intended - stuck close to the original story and Stoker’s iconic characters.”

The show is at the Old Nick on October 11 and tickets are available on 07434 540516 or online here.