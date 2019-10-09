Dracula is being dead funny in Gainsborough

The legendary tale of Dracula is getting the comedy treatment in Gainsborough this week as Hambledon Productions present Dracula: One Bloody Fang After Another at the Old Nick Theatre.

More than 100 years since Bram Stoker’s immortal, bloodcurdling novel was published, a new, affectionate lampooning of the gothic classic is set to delight audiences as it embarks on a nationwide tour.

Riding on the success of recent smash-hits Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show and Steptoe and Son, this new comedy reimagines Stoker’s 1897 masterpiece, with high comedy, physical humour and clever wordplay.

John Hewer, who wrote the script and performs an impeccable feat by bringing an impressive 18 characters to life, is behind the production.

READ MORE: Tommy Cannon, Billy Pearce and Crissy Rock star in new comedy in Lincoln.

He said: “I grew up appreciating comedians and comedy actors from a bygone era, the likes of Tommy Cooper, Ronnie Barker and Morecambe and Wise.

"None of them, however, tackled Dracula to any great length.

"I consider it a subject ripe for ribbing.

The show is at the Old Nick on Friday, October 11 and tickets are available on 07434 540516 or online here.