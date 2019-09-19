Do you want to be part of Lincoln mystery plays 2020?

Fresh expressions and renewed purpose are at the heart of a revival of ancient texts for the 2020 Lincoln mystery plays.

The Lincoln mystery plays are rooted in Medieval tradition, dealing with truth, lies and power.

Fresh expression and creative genius is reviving these ancient texts for 2020 with a clarity of vision and a contemporary heartbeat.

Performances will be at St James' Church, Louth on July 17 and 18, St Andrew's Church, Hekcington on July 21, St Mary's Church, Horncastle on July 22, Gainsborough Old Hall on July 23 and 24 and finally, Lincoln Cathredral from July 27 to August 1.

The plays will be directed by Tom Straszewski, artistic director of York mystery plays in 2018 and he is looking to recruit a local set of performers – young and old – to play some parts and add to some scenes

Tom said: "Whether you’re a part of the creative team breathing new life into the plays or watching their innovative presentation on county-wide tour, you’ll be struck by the power and passion of a timeless experience."

To hear his vision and get inspired, anyone interested in being part of the plays is invited to attend the launch event at The Lawn in Lincoln on Thursday, September 26 from 8pm to 10pm.

Actors, musicians, enthusiasts, sponsors and every type of theatre-maker (set-building, costume, puppetry, dance, back-stage and more) are most welcome.

To understand more of Tom’s 2020 vision, be inspired and explore how you can collaborate in this exciting project, drop in to the launch, check out the website here, follow @lincolnmysteries on Facebook and @mysteryplays on Twitter, or email info@lincolnmysteries.co.uk.