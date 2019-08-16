Dickensian thriller The Black Veil is coming to Lincoln

Rumpus Theatre Company is returning to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month with a chilling play by John Goodrum based on Charles Dickens’ classic Victorian thriller, The Black Veil.

Rumpus' performers are no strangers to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln after keeping audiences on the edges of their seats in The Signalman, The Ghost’s Touch, and most recently, The

Devil’s Bride.

Now they’re coming back to do it all over again with the The Black Veil.

Newly-qualified doctor Stephen Ruggles has just arrived home on a stormy winter’s evening and is warming himself by the fire.

A mysteriously veiled elderly woman arrives at his door and begs him to visit a nameless patient at daybreak the following morning.

Against his better judgement, Ruggles agrees, only to find himself embroiled in a web of lies and deceit that ends in death - but for whom?

This sinister, suspenseful thriller takes audience on a dark and intriguing journey from the backstreets of Dickens’ London, to the east end docks, to an electrifying climax in a watermill on the outskirts of the city.

The play is at the New Theatre Royal on September 16 at 7.30pm and September 17 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21, £19 and £12.50 (matinee only) on 01522 519999 or online.