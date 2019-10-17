Diane heads up a night of laughs in Kirton

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The George in Kirton-in-Lindsey next month.

Headlining will be plummy, funny and firey, Diane Spencer, an award-winning comedian with a rapidly growing YouTube channel of more than 10,000 subscribers and one million views.

She has performed worldwide including The Laugh Factory and world famous Improv in LA, received critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe festival and appeared on several TV programmes including Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam.

Supporting is the energetic and intelligent Matt Stellingwerf, with his unique and vast mix of observations and interesting anecdote, and Simon Lomas who finished third in the 2017 English Comedian of The Year Competition with his imaginative and enjoyable wordplay.

Compere for the night is confident, amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 16 and tickets are £10 in advance here.