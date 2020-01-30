David Harper is telling Unexpected Tales at Trinity Arts

TV presenter David Harper is live in Gainsborough this weekend with a whole host of stories from his career on the small screen.

Well known for his appearances on Bargain Hunt, The Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, Flog It and For What It’s Worth, David has also appeared on many other shows down the years, including The One Show, Celebrity Masterchef, Through The Keyhole, Countryfile, Celebrity Eggheads and The Heaven & Earth Show.

Join David for a host of funny behind-the-scenes anecdotes from TV, live auctions, exciting antique finds, huge profits, even bigger losses, as well as stories from celebrity TV appearances and historical journeys through time.

The show is very much audience led with involvement in the form of questions from the audience or questions and challenges from David throughout, as the talk develops.

He said: “The audience does not need to have a particular interest in antiques to enjoy this show.

"I will cover subjects ranging from how to build the confidence to appear on TV, money making schemes, meeting famous characters and humorous real life experiences from TV and the world of art and antiques and sometimes fabulous stories are unexpectedly shared by an audience members too."

He is in Gainsborough on Saturday, February 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15.50 on 01427 676655 or here.

