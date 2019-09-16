Darts legends on the oche for the night in Gainsborough

Darts stars Colin Lloyd and Bobby George are coming to the United Service Club in Gainsborough this month.

Enjoy the competition as the legends go head to head, tell some stories, answer questions and show off their darts skills.

Nicknamed 'Jaws', Colin Lloyd is a former world number one and a former winner of both the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix titles.

Bobby George is nicknamed 'the King of Darts and instantly recognisable with his jewellery and showmanship, as well as being a regular commentator on TV.

He is also a two-time winner of the News of the World Darts Championship and has titles in the North American Open and The Nations Cup on his CV.

The pair are in Gainsborough on Saturday, September 28 and entry is by ticket only.

Standard tickets are £10 and a limited number of VIP ticket,. giving you early entry, the chance to meet and greet the players officials, have photo opportunities and more are £20.

Tickets are available from Lee Mackay on 07508 751878, Marie Smith on 07484 751855, Tony Wallace on 07717 154859 or online here.