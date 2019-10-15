Dark comedy The Hit comes to Lincoln

Stangeface Theatre is presenting The Hit at Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

Part puppet performance, part perception game, Strangeface is tackling mind bending material in this new piece in which anti-hero Mikey embarks on an unforgettable odyssey through the doors of the human mind.

It's Breaking Bad meets Samuel Beckett in a darkly comic tale.

This one-hour performance features a punch-bag puppet created by one of the country’s leading makers in visual theatre.

Artistic director Russell Dean has also made masks and puppets for Vamos, Trestle, Geese, Ben and Holly Live, Billy Elliot, BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

After the interval there is a Q&A with the cast. supported by Wellcome Trust, Kent County

The show is on Wednesday, October 16 at 7.30pm and there is no ticket price, as the show is part of the Drill Hall's Pay What You Want Festival.

However, you do need to book on 01522 873894 or online here.