Dance through the story of the Mayflower Pilgrims in Gainsborough this month

A series of playful, imaginative and moving dance performances and workshops from multi-award-winning choreographer Katie Green, come to Gainsborough this month.

The Imagination Museum: Mayflower 400 is about determination and the extraordinary things that it makes ordinary people do, and is part of a three-year project leading up to the 2020 anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower.

In the show, three eccentric tour guides will lead you on a journey through history, using movement, text and music to explore what it was really like for many of the passengers from Gainsborough and West Lindsey who travelled from England to America aboard the Mayflower in 1620.

Katie Green, the show’s choreographer, said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Lincolnshire to respond to such a significant event in the area’s history.

“This is the very beginning of our Imagination Museum: Mayflower 400 project which starts this year in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and will travel via Hampshire to Plymouth in October 2020, in line with the journey that people from this area took 400 years ago.”

Performances are on Saturday, May 11 at 11am and 2pm at Gainsborough United Reformed Church as part of the West Lindsey Churches Festival and Saturday, May 25 at Gainsborough Old Hall.

For more information, email katie@imaginationmuseum.co.uk.