Cricket stars Gower and Agnew both coming to Lincoln

Two of cricket’s most recognised names, Jonathan Agnew and David Gower, are getting ready to bowl audiences over at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this year.

Former England bowler and now Test Match Special commentator Jonathan Agnew brings his show An Evening with Aggers to Lincoln on September 28.

Jonathan Agnew

In this solo show Aggers takes audiences on a trip down memory lane, recounting tales from his career both on the field and in the commentary box.

Then former England captain David Gower, one of the most stylish batsmen of all time, and now a lead presenter and commentator on Sky Sports will tell tales of his days as a professional cricketer where he earned the title of the sixth highest capped Test player for England - and being England's highest test run scorer for a time - whilst offering his thoughts on this year’s World Cup and Ashes series.

Tickets for both evenings are £23 and available now on 01522 519999 or online.