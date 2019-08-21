Country star Michael English to play the Plowright

Irish country music star Michael English is coming to Lincolnshire next month with his acclaimed live show.

Following the huge success of Michael’s previous U.K visits, he is coming to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe for the first time on September 21.

He will be joined by his live band and special guests Keith & Lorraine McDonald.

Michael and his band are renowned for their energetic performances, with Michael playing both his famous 'red piano' and accordion at his shows.

And with accolades like Best Country Dance Band at The Irish Country Music Awards, and both the Entertainer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year honours at The Sunday World Country Music Awards under his belt, there is no stopping the Kildare man.

Tickets for his Plowright show are available now on 0844 8440444 or online.