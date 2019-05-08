Community group to stage brand new play in Gainsborough

Community Learning In Partnership (CliP) Gainsborough and Shooting Fish Theatre Company have come together to create a brand new play, The Murderess, which is being performed at Trinity Arts Centre next week.

In the Victorian era, 72 year-old Margaret Van Woods awaits imminent execution for the mass murder of beautiful young women over a 40-year period.

In her cell, the night before her death, a ghost writer, Miss Seacole has the very last chance to capture Margaret’s story, an unprecedented opportunity to unearth the truth behind her cold blooded killings and reveal the inner workings of this seemingly charming, intelligent and harmless woman.

What were her motivations and methods?

How did she evade capture for so long?

And, most alarmingly, why were the victims all missing their hearts?

The play has been conceived, written and produced by young people from the Flare programme at CLiP, supported by Shooting Fish.

The CLiP students have been involved in every element of the production including selecting actors, designing marketing and creating the set.

They worked with professional writer Neil Edwards to create characters, plots, and dialogue, all featured in the final show.

Prior to The Murderess, another brand new short play, Retrograde will be performed.

This is another piece conceived, created and performed by young people from Gainsborough, supported by professional artists from Shooting Fish.

After a life-changing event, Carl Gilderson is left grasping for the truth.

What happened, who was he and what will he become?

Retrograde is a story of intrigue, deception and personal struggle to recover lost memories, whatever the cost.

The performances are at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Tuesday, May 14 at 7.30pm and tickets are free from the box office.