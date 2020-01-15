Comedy star Stephen K Amos is live in Lincoln

Fresh-ish from the Edinburgh Fringe and raring to go with a new show, Stephen K Amos is back on the road this year with Everyman.

And he is at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week on Friday, January 31.

It’s easy to feel angry when mad talking heads and evil officials are looking for any slight difference of opinion to plough open and exploit.

We need an everyman to bring people together, using the most powerful tool we have, comedy.

In short, we need Stephen K Amos.

He’s on a mission to bring about world peace. Or to at least bring about an evening of peace, one venue at a time.

In an age when arguments are started over everything from politics to bendy straws, Stephen is rising above the anger to remind us of what we have in common.

Bringing achingly funny anecdotes, hilarious takes on the everyday and his infectious charm, Stephen will warm your cold, stiffened hearts.

Join together with your fellow man and experience the universal language of laughter.

As seen on Pointless Celebrities, QI, The People’s History of LGBT (BBC), UKTV’s Celebrity Storage Hunters and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, and BBC1’s Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You, as well as What Does The K Stand For? on BBC Radio 4.

Stephen also featured on Lenny Henry’s Race Through Comedy on Gold, a three-part documentary that examines the progression of multiculturalism in British TV comedy over the years.

He has also penned an autobiography – entitled I Used to Say My Mother Was Shirley Bassey – and took part in the three-part series Pilgrimage: The Road to Rome, on BB" last ywar.

The series saw celebrities give up their creature comforts to follow the Via Francigena trail in France and Italy – to finish up at the Vatican and a private audience with the Pope.

His Lincoln show starts at 8pm and is unsuitable for under-16s.

Tickets are £18 and £15 on 01522 837600 or here.

